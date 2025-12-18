Snapchat can now create music-synced videos in seconds with ‘Quick Cut’ feature: here's how it works

Snapchat has a new feature that allows users to turn their videos and photos into ready-to-share, music-synced videos in seconds. The new feature, called Quick Cut, is aimed at lowering the barrier to entry for content creators by trimming down some of the most tedious tasks involved in video editing.

Also Read | A Snapchat feature is feeding teens’ deepest insecurities

“Quick Cut builds on our growing suite of creator tools that make high-quality content production easier than ever,” the company said in a blogpost.

Snapchat says that Quick Cut, along with its recently launched Timeline Editor tool, will ‘lower the barrier to video creation’ and make it easier for ‘anyone to capture, edit, and share stories without ever leaving the app’.

How does Quick Cut work? Snapchat says that Quick Cut allows users to select multiple photos or clips and instantly see a preview of the rendered video generated by its technology.

Once a user selects their media, the app automatically applies a track from Snapchat’s ‘Sounds’ library and generates a beat-synced preview of the video. Users have the option to customise the video according to their preferences, such as swapping out the music track or applying different Lenses from the carousel if the initial automated version does not fit the bill.

The company says that users can start a Quick Cut from Memories or their Camera Roll. They will also be able to unlock Quick Cut if they are inspired by someone else’s creation, and then insert their own media into the Quick Cut shared by another Snapchatter.

If users are not happy with their Quick Cut, they can also make more detailed edits to the video using the Timeline Editor before posting it on the platform.

The launch of the new Quick Cut feature is part of Snap’s broader strategy to compete with the likes of Instagram and TikTok by reducing the hurdles involved in creating content using its tools. While hardcore content creators may not switch to Snap’s editing tools anytime soon, the feature does make it easier for casual users to create content who may not otherwise have the time or skills for precise video editing.