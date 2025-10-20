Snapchat down: Users complain about losing friends and streaks vanishing after AWS outage

Snapchat is continuing to face the brunt of the AWS outage. The popular social media app had faced downtime, along with half the internet, due to the technical issue, but it seemed as if, just like other apps, Snapchat would also recover soon enough once AWS fixed the underlying problem.

​However, outage-tracking platform Downdetector shows a fresh spike in reports for Snapchat outages in the US. The platform shows that Snapchat outage reports peaked at around 3:12 AM ET with over 21,000 reports. At around 8:57 AM ET, there is a fresh spike in Snapchat outage reports with over 10,000 reports so far on Downdetector.

​Sixty-two percent (62%) of the users report problems with the Snapchat app, 34% say they had issues with 'server connection,' and 4% with the Snapchat website.

Snapchat outage reports in the US

​A spike is also beginning to emerge on the Indian website for Downdetector, although it is not as prominent yet.

Snapchat outage reports in India

​Social media filled with Snapchat complaints: ​Users on social media are also complaining about either being unable to access the platform or having issues with accessing certain features on the platform.

​Some users say they have lost their Snap streaks, and the company has not yet confirmed if the lost streaks will be restored. Meanwhile, other users complained that their friends' accounts have disappeared from their list.

​“Snap was down some places in the world due to AWS outage. I was one of them, and I lost some data on Snap and it’s all bugged and can’t use it,” wrote one user on Reddit.

​“Yeah, same. Everyone’s gone. My Snap Map is bugged, I can’t add anyone. It shows everyone as ‘not found.’ I contacted them, hopefully they reply,” another user chimed in.

​Some users also complained that their Snap memories are not showing on the app yet. Others said they are still unable to send Snaps to their friends.

