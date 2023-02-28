Snapchat, a social media platform, has recently announced the launch of an experimental chatbot feature on its photo messaging app, Snapchat. The chatbot, called My AI, is powered by OpenAI's GPT technology and has been customized for use on Snapchat. Initially, this feature will only be available to Snapchat+ subscribers as an experiment and is set to release this week. Users are encouraged to provide feedback to improve the chatbot for future use.

Snap has officially announced the launch of an experimental AI chatbot called My AI in a recent blog post. The chatbot uses the latest version of OpenAI's GPT technology and will be released this week. Currently, the feature will only be available to subscribed users on Snapchat+, and there is no indication of whether it will become available to all Snapchat users in the near future. The blog post did not provide any hints about such a development.

The company has acknowledged that during the initial phase, My AI may make mistakes, but the company aims to prevent any dissemination of "biased, incorrect, harmful, or misleading information" through the chatbot. It is also possible for the chatbot to reveal unwanted information, as is the case with other chatbots like Microsoft's ChatGPT or Google Bard.

Snapchat has stated that it will be saving all conversations to review the performance of the experimental chatbot. The company plans to use the review and user feedback to introduce further changes to improve the chatbot's functionality. Additionally, Snap has advised its users not to share personal information or any sensitive details with the AI chatbot.

Meta has also recently announced the development of a research tool called LLaMA, designed for building AI-based chatbots and other products. The company intends to make the tool available to AI researchers in the near future, but it is not currently accessible on Meta-owned apps like WhatsApp and Facebook.

In a similar move, Zoom Video Communications Inc announced its plans to integrate more artificial intelligence into its products, which is expected to be a significant driver for future growth in the tech industry. The company also forecasted annual profits that surpassed Wall Street estimates, resulting in an eight per cent increase in the company's shares during extended trading. This move comes at a time when the tech industry has been grappling with slowing demand due to recession fears