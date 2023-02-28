Snapchat joins the ChatGPT league; introduces AI-powered ‘My AI’ chatbot
- Snap has officially announced the launch of an experimental AI chatbot called My AI in a recent blog post. The chatbot uses the latest version of OpenAI's GPT technology and will be released this week.
Snapchat, a social media platform, has recently announced the launch of an experimental chatbot feature on its photo messaging app, Snapchat. The chatbot, called My AI, is powered by OpenAI's GPT technology and has been customized for use on Snapchat. Initially, this feature will only be available to Snapchat+ subscribers as an experiment and is set to release this week. Users are encouraged to provide feedback to improve the chatbot for future use.
