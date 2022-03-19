Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Technology / News /  Snapchat launches Custom Landmarker in Lens Studio. Details here

Snapchat launches Custom Landmarker in Lens Studio. Details here

FILE PHOTO: The Snapchat app logo is seen on a smartphone. 
1 min read . 02:01 PM IST Livemint

Snapchat marked this launch in India with the introduction of its first-ever Custom Indian Landmarker Lens created for Havmor, a popular ice-cream brand. 

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Snapchat has announced the global launch of Custom Landmarkers in Lens Studio. Custom Landmarkers offer creators the opportunity to anchor Lenses to local places they care about and tell richer stories about their communities through AR.

Snapchat has announced the global launch of Custom Landmarkers in Lens Studio. Custom Landmarkers offer creators the opportunity to anchor Lenses to local places they care about and tell richer stories about their communities through AR.

Snapchat marked this launch in India with the introduction of its first-ever Custom Indian Landmarker Lens created for Havmor, a popular ice-cream brand.

Snapchat marked this launch in India with the introduction of its first-ever Custom Indian Landmarker Lens created for Havmor, a popular ice-cream brand.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

Custom Landmarkers is a new capability available publicly in Lens Studio which lets AR creators transform local landmarks - from statues to storefronts - into AR attractions. Landmarks are more than just larger-than-life or iconic structures - they are places of varying shapes and sizes that could have meaning just for you, a group of friends, or a wider community.

AR creators have the opportunity to choose the location where their Custom Landmarker Lens can be activated which offers them the chance to experiment with building hyper-local, location-based AR experiences that are contextual and relevant to communities.

One such standout example would be that of The Havmor Paradise Custom Landmarker Lens. This is conceptualized and created by one of Snap Lens Network's lens creator, Pradeepa Anandhi, along with Snap official lens creator Bharat Nagarajan.

It is Snapchat's first-ever Custom Landmarker Lens in India and introduces an interactive dancing cow, a Havmor ice-cream virtual banner on the outlet as it snows in the background and larger than life ice-cream cones.

To experience the feature, users have to simply scan the Snap code near the outlet and watch the outlet come to life. 

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!