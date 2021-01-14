A week after Twitter, Facebook and Instagram imposed bans on Donald Trump 's personal account on their respective platforms, Snapchat has also decided to permanently ban the US President's account over his role in inciting the Capitol violence.

The move by the social media platform is the latest by one of America's leading social networks that have removed nearly all of the President's online megaphones, which allowed him to directly reach the US citizens.

News agency ANI quoted CNN sources as saying, "Last week we announced an indefinite suspension of President Trump's Snapchat account, and have been assessing what long term action is in the best interest of our Snapchat community."

The platform said it made the decision after the President's account repeatedly violated the company's community guidelines over the past several months.

"In the interest of public safety, and based on his attempts to spread misinformation, hate speech, and incite violence, which are clear violations of our guidelines, we have made the decision to permanently terminate his account," the Snapchat spokesperson said.

As per reports, Snapchat said it stopped promoting Trump in June on its Discover platform, where it curates content. This suggests Trump's account has been visible only to users who chose to subscribe or search for him since June.

On January 7, Facebook announced its decision to suspend Trump's Facebook and Instagram accounts indefinitely.

On January 12, the video-sharing app YouTube said it was barring new content from being posted on President Donald Trump's channel for at least a week over a violation of its policies.

Twitter had also banned the personal account of Trump from its platform completely.

On January 6, a group of Donald Trump's loyalists stormed the US Capitol building, clashing with the police, damaging property, seizing the inauguration stage and occupying the rotunda.

The unrest took place after Trump urged his supporters to protest what he claims is a stolen presidential election. The outgoing President has since been blocked on all major social networks at least until after he is out of office.

Five people - four protesters and a police officer - were killed in the Capitol clashed. The last time the Capitol was stormed was when British troops marched into Washington and set fire to the building in 1814.

With agency inputs

