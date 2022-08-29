Snapchat rolls out ‘Dual Camera’ feature: A mini-guide on how to use dual camera

Snapchat rolls out ‘Dual Camera’ feature: A mini-guide on how to use dual camera2 min read . 09:18 PM IST
- The all new feature would allow users to use both the front and back cameras at the same time to capture photos and videos.
Snapchat, a messaging app, has introduced its Dual Camera feature today. It is a new way to allow Snapchat users to capture two perspectives at the same time. This all new feature would allow users to use both the front and back cameras at the same time to capture photos and videos.
Snapchat, a messaging app, has introduced its Dual Camera feature today. It is a new way to allow Snapchat users to capture two perspectives at the same time. This all new feature would allow users to use both the front and back cameras at the same time to capture photos and videos.
The camera of Snapchat is the most used camera in the world, claims the Snapchat. Interestingly, the dual feature of Snapchat comes with four layouts and the messaging app users can use creative tools such stickers, music, and lenses to make content.
The camera of Snapchat is the most used camera in the world, claims the Snapchat. Interestingly, the dual feature of Snapchat comes with four layouts and the messaging app users can use creative tools such stickers, music, and lenses to make content.
According to Snapchat, this new feature of Snapchat would be available globally on iOS on August 29, 2022, with Android support coming in the next few months. As per the log post of Snapchat, iPhone models including iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone SE, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max will get the support initially. Moreover, the dual camera feature on Snapchat allows its users to capture content using the front and back cameras together.
According to Snapchat, this new feature of Snapchat would be available globally on iOS on August 29, 2022, with Android support coming in the next few months. As per the log post of Snapchat, iPhone models including iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone SE, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max will get the support initially. Moreover, the dual camera feature on Snapchat allows its users to capture content using the front and back cameras together.
STEP 1 Open the Snapchat app and a new icon in the camera toolbar would appear.
STEP 1 Open the Snapchat app and a new icon in the camera toolbar would appear.
STEP 2 Open the camera screen to start the Dual Camera option in the messaging app.
STEP 2 Open the camera screen to start the Dual Camera option in the messaging app.
STEP 3 Tap at the Dual Camera icon in the camera toolbar and try out different layouts before taking a Snap.
STEP 3 Tap at the Dual Camera icon in the camera toolbar and try out different layouts before taking a Snap.
STEP 4 The new feature would provide four layouts including vertical, horizontal, picture in picture, and cutout.
STEP 4 The new feature would provide four layouts including vertical, horizontal, picture in picture, and cutout.
STEP 5 Snapchat users can also add music, stickers, and lenses in their apps.
STEP 5 Snapchat users can also add music, stickers, and lenses in their apps.
STEP 6 There is a flip camera button that changes the primary and secondary views of the camera.
STEP 6 There is a flip camera button that changes the primary and secondary views of the camera.
Snapchat said in a statement, “With one simple tap, you can start creating Snaps and Stories, or more polished Spotlight videos, with double the perspective. Dual Camera is a creative way for our community to capture exciting moments while being part of the memory – like rocking out at a music festival, or everyday moments like your culinary adventures in the kitchen."
Snapchat said in a statement, “With one simple tap, you can start creating Snaps and Stories, or more polished Spotlight videos, with double the perspective. Dual Camera is a creative way for our community to capture exciting moments while being part of the memory – like rocking out at a music festival, or everyday moments like your culinary adventures in the kitchen."