Snapchat users will now be able to order directly from Amazon. Here's what's in store
Amazon's partnership with Snapchat will help both companies compete in the social media shopping space, with Snapchat users being able to see real-time pricing and product details of select Amazon products.
Snapchat users will soon be able to order from Amazon without leaving the popular social media app. The new partnership between the two companies will help Amazon use social media to grow its shopping business.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message