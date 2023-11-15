Snapchat users will soon be able to order from Amazon without leaving the popular social media app. The new partnership between the two companies will help Amazon use social media to grow its shopping business.

Meanwhile, Amazon will help Snapchat compete with other social media platforms like TikTok, which has launched its own online shopping platform - TikTok Shop, Reuters reported.

While confirming the partnership, an Amazon spokesperson told AFP: "For the first time, customers will be able to shop Amazon's Snapchat ads and check out with Amazon without leaving the social media app."

"Customers in the United States will see real-time pricing, Prime eligibility, delivery estimates, and product details on select Amazon product ads in Snapchat as part of the new experience." the representative added.

Snapchat users will be able to use the in-app shopping feature for select products advertised on the social media app and sold on Amazon, the spokesperson for e-commerce giant told AFP.

Amazon also has a similar partnership with Instagram owner Meta and Pinterest. The current tie-up is expected to help Snap revive its advertising business, Reuters reported.

Users will also be able to see real-time pricing, Prime eligibility, delivery estimates and product details for select Amazon products, Reuters quoted an Amazon email statement as saying.

Jasmine Enberg, principal analyst at Insider Intelligence told Reuters about the partnership, "The battle with TikTok is on, and the partnership will help Amazon compete in the more impulse-driven, serendipitous type of shopping that happens on social media,"

Earlier this year, Snap and Amazon had collaborated to allow users on the social media app to try eyeglasses using augmented reality (AR) which could then be bought on Amazon.

Snap senior vice president of partnerships Ben Schwerin while speaking at the time said, "With the combined innovation and technology between Snap and Amazon, we are unlocking exciting and fun new try-on experiences for hundreds of millions of Snapchatters," said at the time.

(With inputs from agencies)

