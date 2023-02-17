Snapchat's CEO says user base is expanding, topping 750 million a month
- For the year through April 2022, the monthly count rose 20%, Snapchat said
Snapchat’s social-media app is adding users at a faster clip, reaching more than 750 million per month, Snap Inc. Chief Executive Officer Evan Spiegel said.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×