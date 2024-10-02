Snapchat's 'Footsteps' tracks your travels: All about the new feature and how it works
Footsteps, a new Snapchat feature for iOS, enables users to track their travel history using Snap Map. Now available to all users, it requires Ghost Mode to be off. The feature builds on Snap Memories and is private to account owners.
Snapchat has introduced a new feature for iOS users called "Footsteps," which allows users to track the places they have visited and sent snaps from. This tool, previously exclusive to Snapchat+ subscribers, is now available to all iOS users. Footsteps utilizes Snapchat's location-based Snap Map to monitor users' travel activity and builds on past memories to map out their journeys. However, the feature only works when the Ghost Mode — which hides users’ locations — is disabled.