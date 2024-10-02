Explore
Snapchat's 'Footsteps' tracks your travels: All about the new feature and how it works
Snapchat's 'Footsteps' tracks your travels: All about the new feature and how it works

Livemint

Footsteps, a new Snapchat feature for iOS, enables users to track their travel history using Snap Map. Now available to all users, it requires Ghost Mode to be off. The feature builds on Snap Memories and is private to account owners.

The messaging platform users can expect Footsteps to integrate their past Snap Memories into their first few recorded journeys.
The messaging platform users can expect Footsteps to integrate their past Snap Memories into their first few recorded journeys. (REUTERS)

Snapchat has introduced a new feature for iOS users called "Footsteps," which allows users to track the places they have visited and sent snaps from. This tool, previously exclusive to Snapchat+ subscribers, is now available to all iOS users. Footsteps utilizes Snapchat's location-based Snap Map to monitor users' travel activity and builds on past memories to map out their journeys. However, the feature only works when the Ghost Mode — which hides users’ locations — is disabled.

The messaging platform users can expect Footsteps to integrate their past Snap Memories into their first few recorded journeys. From there, it will continuously update as users travel to new destinations. Importantly, the feature is private and viewable only by the account owner. For those who prefer not to use it, Snapchat offers the option to delete the Footsteps history.

As per several media reports, it was confirmed that the feature’s availability after updating to Snapchat for iOS version 13.9.0.40.

 

Major Announcements from Snap Partner Summit 2024

During the Snap Partner Summit 2024, Snapchat also announced significant AI-related developments. One of the highlights is the integration of Google's Gemini large language model (LLM) into Snapchat's My AI chatbot. The advanced AI now supports enhanced text, image, audio, video, and code processing, further expanding its conversational and content creation capabilities.

Additionally, Snapchat introduced the Snap AI Video feature, enabling creators to generate videos from simple text prompts. While this feature is currently limited to platform creators, it showcases Snapchat’s ongoing push to integrate cutting-edge AI tools into its ecosystem.

Snapchat also launched new AI Lenses, including one that allows users to see themselves as their elderly versions, and expanded AI-enhanced features to Snapchat Memories, enhancing the platform's personalization and creativity options.

Published: 02 Oct 2024, 04:11 PM IST

Published: 02 Oct 2024, 04:11 PM IST
