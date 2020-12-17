Kunal Kalawatia, Chief of Marketing, NPCI said, “We are pleased to be associated with Snapdeal and offer convenient as well as comfortable doorstep payment experience to customers through UPI. We believe this initiative will boost UPI transactions among numerous buyers and provide extra confidence to them to perform digital transactions even though they chose COD as an option. With UPI, it’s a constant endeavor of NPCI to bring together Indian customers on the UPI journey and offer them smart, secured and hassle-free payments solutions. We are also hopeful with strategic initiatives like these, India is soon going to achieve the goal of a digital society".