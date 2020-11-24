Social media may have to answer for user activity

Those who oppose reforms claim that removing safe harbour laws will actually increase censorship on these platforms. The argument is that if Facebook can be sued for a post users make, then it will actively try to avoid such suits by censoring any post that can cause trouble. The platforms also argue that they are only middlemen, and removing these protections will be akin to shooting the messenger. These laws allow WhatsApp to provide end-to-end encryption on chats and upon being requested access, tell the authorities that they can’t get such data, which means removing them could increase government surveillance.