Social Media Platforms Are Asking Users for Money. They Probably Don’t Mean You.

Meta will likely always need advertisers and Meta’s new subscription offering for Facebook and Instagram, dubbed “Meta Verified," doesn’t entitle users to an ad-free experience. Neither does Twitter’s, though it has said it is “working on a feature that will reduce the number of ads you see." Commenting to a user on Instagram advocating for no ads to subscribers, Mr. Mosseri wrote “the price would have to be so high to make business sense that it would create even more blowback," adding, “the math on that just doesn’t seem to work."