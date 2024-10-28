How social media fed politics and strained relations during 2024 polls

In the December 2023 round, we asked respondents which forms of misleading news or information they had encountered in the past year. Half (51%) of the respondents had reported coming across false information aimed at discrediting a political opponent on social media. Half also came across misleading or incomplete headlines, and 45% found the use of old images or videos out of context. Wrongful attribution of quotes to political leaders (39%) and the prevalence of morphed images (36%) were also reported. It is quite revealing that those who reported negative online interactions based on their political views were also more likely to say that they had encountered these forms of misleading news or information than those who did not face negative interactions online.