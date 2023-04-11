Home / Technology / News /  Social-Media Platform Discord Emerges at Center of Classified U.S. Docs Leak
Back

Social-Media Platform Discord Emerges at Center of Classified U.S. Docs Leak

wsj 5 min read . Updated: 11 Apr 2023, 12:29 PM IST The Wall Street Journal
“We have zero tolerance for hate and online extremism,” Discord's chief executive, Jason Citron, told The Wall Street Journal in 2021. (REUTERS)Premium
“We have zero tolerance for hate and online extremism,” Discord's chief executive, Jason Citron, told The Wall Street Journal in 2021. (REUTERS)

The company was valued at $14.7 billion as of September 2021, and it had raised $1.1 billion as of March 2022. A government probe, launched Friday at the request of the Defense Department, is searching for answers on how dozens of images that purport to show secret documents surfaced on Discord.

A federal investigation into a major leak of highly classified U.S. documents has cast a spotlight on a social-media outlet popularised by videogame enthusiasts.

