Social-Media Platform Discord Emerges at Center of Classified U.S. Docs Leak

Social-Media Platform Discord Emerges at Center of Classified U.S. Docs Leak5 min read . Updated: 11 Apr 2023, 12:29 PM IST
The company was valued at $14.7 billion as of September 2021, and it had raised $1.1 billion as of March 2022. A government probe, launched Friday at the request of the Defense Department, is searching for answers on how dozens of images that purport to show secret documents surfaced on Discord.
A federal investigation into a major leak of highly classified U.S. documents has cast a spotlight on a social-media outlet popularised by videogame enthusiasts.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×