SoftBank Group Corp. may consider launching a third Vision Fund, after exhausting its available capital, according to an executive.

Vision Fund 2 still has $6.5 billion to spend on fresh investments, SoftBank Investment Advisers Managing Partner Navneet Govil said in an interview after SoftBank released its earnings report for the December quarter. SoftBank’s marquee funds lost a further $5 billion in the period, largely dragged down by the slumping valuations of private startups. The company’s posture remains defensive, he said.

“Significant unpredictability remains in the labor markets, future monetary policy road map as well as corporate earnings," Govil said. “Our posture remains defensive, and we’re focused on building resilience."

Once the $56 billion Vision Fund 2’s capital is deployed, “we can think about either increasing commitments to Fund 2 or starting Fund 3," he said.

SoftBank Chief Executive Officer Masayoshi Son had said at the first Vision Fund’s launch that he envisioned multiple Vision Funds investing in artificial intelligence startups around the world.