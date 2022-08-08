OPEN APP
Home / Technology / News /  SoftBank needs a vision check

SoftBank’s chief executive officer, Masayoshi Son, says he is embarrassed and remorseful after the company reported record losses. A little humility would help leaven SoftBank’s aggressive investment style and probably lift returns over the long run. But the odds are not necessarily in investors’ favor—next time markets bubble up again, Mr. Son’s brash style may resurface as well.

Close

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout