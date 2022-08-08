SoftBank needs a vision check2 min read . Updated: 08 Aug 2022, 07:04 PM IST
The tech investor is sounding an apologetic note after huge losses last quarter. But investors have been here before. A more fundamental realignment is needed
SoftBank’s chief executive officer, Masayoshi Son, says he is embarrassed and remorseful after the company reported record losses. A little humility would help leaven SoftBank’s aggressive investment style and probably lift returns over the long run. But the odds are not necessarily in investors’ favor—next time markets bubble up again, Mr. Son’s brash style may resurface as well.