SoftBank needs a vision check

All this comes as the Vision Fund is taking on an ever more important role for the company. The Vision Fund division now accounts for nearly half of SoftBank’s net asset value. SoftBank’s Alibaba stake used to account for a bigger chunk, but China’s crackdown on its consumer tech companies has devastated Alibaba stock. The stake is now around 21% of SoftBank’s net asset value, down from 59% nearly two years ago. That’s partly because shares of the Chinese e-commerce giant have fallen more than two-thirds since its 2020 peak, but SoftBank has also been monetizing the stake to raise cash.