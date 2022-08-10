SoftBank to reduce Alibaba stake, expects $34 billion in gains3 min read . Updated: 10 Aug 2022, 07:36 PM IST
Japanese tech investor has been reducing its ties to the Chinese e-commerce company and using holdings to raise cash
Technology investor SoftBank Group Corp. said it would reduce its stake in Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., a move that preserves cash at SoftBank as it rides out a severe downturn.