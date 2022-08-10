SoftBank to reduce Alibaba stake, expects $34 billion in gains

SoftBank said its stake in Alibaba was expected to fall to 14.6% by the end of September, down from 23.7% as of June 30. As a result, SoftBank will change its accounting treatment of Alibaba and no longer count a portion of the Chinese company’s profits as its own. Instead, Alibaba will be just another one of hundreds of investments on SoftBank’s books.

