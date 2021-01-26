Software bots multiply to cope with ‘stretched’ resources

Software bots multiply to cope with ‘stretched’ resources4 min read . 09:49 AM IST
- Companies are tapping robotic process automation to streamline operations, meet changing customer needs
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Companies plan to leverage software robots in the months ahead, as many grapple with strained resources and uncertain markets.
Known as robotic process automation, or bots, the software is typically designed to handle a range of routine office tasks, such as processing payroll data or expense reports, and fielding call-center queries. More advanced bots can review more complex paperwork, including legal documents and contracts.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.