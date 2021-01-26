Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >Technology >News >Software bots multiply to cope with ‘stretched’ resources
Humanoid robot. REUTERS

Software bots multiply to cope with ‘stretched’ resources

4 min read . 09:49 AM IST Angus Loten , The Wall Street Journal

  • Companies are tapping robotic process automation to streamline operations, meet changing customer needs

Companies plan to leverage software robots in the months ahead, as many grapple with strained resources and uncertain markets.

Known as robotic process automation, or bots, the software is typically designed to handle a range of routine office tasks, such as processing payroll data or expense reports, and fielding call-center queries. More advanced bots can review more complex paperwork, including legal documents and contracts.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.