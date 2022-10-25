Solar Eclipse 2022: Photography tips to click images using digital camera

Make use of the camera’s histogram function to evaluate the best exposure. Remember that the histogram should not be clipped but should lie toward the upper end of brightness values. Because the sun’s brightness stays the same throughout the partial phases, no exposure compensation will be needed. You may also need to bracket your exposures to ensure that you photograph the solar eclipse with a perfect exposure. If you ran your test on a sunny day and the eclipse occurs on a hazy day, increase the bracket of exposures an additional f/stop.