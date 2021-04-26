Subscribe
My Reads e-paper IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Technology >News >SolarWinds, Microsoft hacks prompt focus on zero-trust security

SolarWinds, Microsoft hacks prompt focus on zero-trust security

Premium
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS
3 min read . 07:00 PM IST JAMES RUNDLE, The Wall Street Journal

  • Officials push for a more proactive approach to cybersecurity following the success of recent attacks

In the wake of the massive breach of computer systems of multiple government agencies discovered in December, current and former officials say the U.S. must adopt a cybersecurity approach that assumes hackers are already inside a network’s defenses.

“We’ve got to run a new play, run a new defense, because they’re getting through to the end zone too many times here," said John Sherman, the acting chief information officer for the Defense Department, at a virtual event held Thursday by Cyber Education Institute LLC’s Billington Cybersecurity unit, which organizes cybersecurity conferences.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in
MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.