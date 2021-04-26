SolarWinds, Microsoft hacks prompt focus on zero-trust security
- Officials push for a more proactive approach to cybersecurity following the success of recent attacks
In the wake of the massive breach of computer systems of multiple government agencies discovered in December, current and former officials say the U.S. must adopt a cybersecurity approach that assumes hackers are already inside a network’s defenses.
“We’ve got to run a new play, run a new defense, because they’re getting through to the end zone too many times here," said John Sherman, the acting chief information officer for the Defense Department, at a virtual event held Thursday by Cyber Education Institute LLC’s Billington Cybersecurity unit, which organizes cybersecurity conferences.
