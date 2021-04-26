SolarWinds, Microsoft hacks prompt focus on zero-trust security

“We’ve got to run a new play, run a new defense, because they’re getting through to the end zone too many times here," said John Sherman, the acting chief information officer for the Defense Department, at a virtual event held Thursday by Cyber Education Institute LLC’s Billington Cybersecurity unit, which organizes cybersecurity conferences.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in