Solitaire during meetings? Microsoft Teams to feature online games: Report
15 Jun 2022
Microsoft is now just testing casual games from its Casual Games portfolio internally.
Microsoft has started developing online games for its Microsoft Teams service. According to insiders acquainted with Microsoft's plans, the software giant has begun testing games like Solitaire, Connect 4, and Wordament within Microsoft Teams.