Home / Technology / News /  Solitaire during meetings? Microsoft Teams to feature online games: Report

Solitaire during meetings? Microsoft Teams to feature online games: Report

Microsoft Teams has brought the Chat functionality to Windows 11.
1 min read . 06:31 AM IST Edited By Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Microsoft is now just testing casual games from its Casual Games portfolio internally.

Microsoft has started developing online games for its Microsoft Teams service. According to insiders acquainted with Microsoft's plans, the software giant has begun testing games like Solitaire, Connect 4, and Wordament within Microsoft Teams.

During meetings, the casual games are designed to allow coworkers to compete against one another. As organisations continue to manage the needs of hybrid and remote work, Microsoft appears to be looking at games as another option to improve the meeting experience, according to the Verge.

Microsoft is now just testing casual games from its Casual Games portfolio internally, and it may decide not to make this integration available to consumers and companies.

Asked for a comment, Microsoft refused to talk regarding its testing of games inside Microsoft Teams, as per reports from The Verge.

In addition to testing casual games on Teams, Microsoft is looking into creating virtual areas within Teams where coworkers may network and socialise while playing games. These virtual places are part of Microsoft's larger metaverse strategy, and the company has already discussed its plans for 3D avatars and immersive meetings, which will be available with Microsoft Teams in 2022.

Microsoft had previously added features as well to Teams with remote work. 'Together mode' was one of the first additions during the pandemic, nearly two years ago. Microsoft Teams has also been updated with remotely accessible views and features, and mobile enhancements.

(With ANI inputs)