Solved Wordle 359 for June 13 yet? Check here for hints, clues and solution

Wordle 359 hint for June 13: This word is often used in chemistry to denote an atom or molecule that provides a pair of electrons in forming a coordinate bond
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
After a long round of tough word puzzles, Wordle 359 for June 13 is finally on the easier side. Remember the aim is to solve each puzzle in as few guesses as possible and then proceed to share progress on social media with friends, family and followers.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
After a long round of tough word puzzles, Wordle 359 for June 13 is finally on the easier side. Remember the aim is to solve each puzzle in as few guesses as possible and then proceed to share progress on social media with friends, family and followers.
For starters, Wordle puzzle is alive only for 24 hours and it is a free word-guessing game available online: guess the five-letter word in six tries or fewer. Wordle explains its rules in a handy pop-up the first time you load the game, but it’s all fairly straightforward. The word game which has been developed by a Brooklyn-based software engineer, Josh Wardle, the absolute beauty of this puzzle is that it’s easy and social. Players share their solving patterns and statistics on social media, trying to best their friends. Wordle players have just one simple objective, to guess the day's five-letter word by entering characters in a box.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
It is important to note that Wordle players are offered six attempts to get the word right. When you enter the alphabets, they are highlighted in different colors to indicate whether you have it right or not. For instance, if the alphabet entered is in the correct spot, the box will turn green, and if wrong the box will turn yellow. So what does it mean when you enter an alphabet and the box turns grey? It means you have typed the wrong alphabet in the wrong spot. The game is not app-based and one can play it by simply opening a link.
Both vowels are different and has one alphabet separating them
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Biggest hint: It is a noun
Wordle 359 answer for June 13:
Wordle 359 answer for June 13 is ‘DONOR’. It refers to a person a person who provides blood, an organ, or semen for transplantation, transfusion. This word is also used in chemistry to denote an atom or molecule that provides a pair of electrons in forming a coordinate bond.