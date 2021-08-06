Some cyber experts want to investigate hacks like plane crashes

While the NTSB offers a good framework for a cyber agency, its investigations often take a year or more, a pace that could fall behind changes in hacking tactics or technology if applied to cyber incidents, security experts say. And though NTSB officials can compel uncooperative companies to provide information through subpoenas, a DHS spokeswoman said the new cyber review board won’t have subpoena power or other “compulsory authorities." She offered few other details on its makeup.