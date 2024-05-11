‘Some new stuff…’: Sam Altman refutes reports of OpenAI starting a new search engine
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman has denied reports that his company could launch a new AI-powered search engine to rival Google on May 13, just one day before the Android maker's I/O 2024 event. However, Altman did state that he would be making some new announcements regarding ChatGPT and GPT-4 at an event on Monday.