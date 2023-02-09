Some Twitter users unable to post, told they’re ‘over daily limit'
Many users were unable to send tweets on Wednesday, instead getting an automated message saying they were 'over the daily limit for sending Tweets' — even for those who hadn’t posted yet for the day
Twitter Inc. users from the US to Asia were unable to tweet, follow new accounts or check messages, in one of the higher-profile outages since Elon Musk bought the platform and fired half its staff.
