‘Something big is coming’: BSNL teases flash sale for Indian consumers

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) has hinted at an upcoming flash sale in India, generating buzz among its user base with a cryptic teaser on social media. The state-run telecom operator is yet to confirm the official date for the sale, which is described as “coming soon”, but early indicators suggest it may include free data offers, discounted broadband plans, or other incentives.

In a brief promotional video shared on X, BSNL announced, “Something big is about to land! Are you ready to experience the unexpected?” The company also invited followers to guess the nature of the offers that may be rolled out during the sale.

The announcement follows a difficult period for the telecom provider. According to the latest figures released by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), BSNL recorded a net loss of 0.2 million subscribers in April. More significantly, the number of active users fell by 1.8 million during the same period, underlining the challenges the company faces in retaining and expanding its customer base amid fierce competition.

In an effort to regain lost ground, BSNL has recently launched a series of initiatives. Earlier this month, it officially announced the rollout of its 5G network in India, branded as ‘Q-5G’. The new service is positioned as a symbol of the “power, speed, and future” of BSNL’s technological roadmap.

