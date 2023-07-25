Sonata Software joins AI race, launches Harmoni.AI

Sonata Software joins AI race, launches Harmoni.AI1 min read 25 Jul 2023, 01:11 PM IST
Sonata Software has recently introduced Harmoni.AI, an innovative responsible-first artificial intelligence (AI) offering. This comprehensive platform comprises a range of industry solutions, service delivery platforms, and accelerators, all powered by generative artificial intelligence (AI).
