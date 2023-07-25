Sonata Software joins AI race, launches Harmoni.AI

Sonata Software has recently introduced Harmoni.AI, an innovative responsible-first artificial intelligence (AI) offering. This comprehensive platform comprises a range of industry solutions, service delivery platforms, and accelerators, all powered by generative artificial intelligence (AI).

In a statement, the company says that generative AI represents one of the latest advancements in artificial intelligence. By leveraging vast training datasets and neural network technology, AI models are capable of generating original, human-like content.

Sonata adopts a 'Responsible by Design' approach, prioritizing ethics, trust, privacy, security, and compliance. With this approach, Harmoni.AI empowers individuals, businesses, and communities to harness the full potential of cutting-edge innovations, interconnected ecosystems, and pervasive efficiencies.

Harmoni.AI is a holistic platform for generative AI, backed by a robust Data Governance and Acceleration engine. It offers the flexibility of using Industry Leading Language Models (LLMs) and a consulting framework to facilitate seamless adoption and faster time-to-market. Sonata has also developed six Service delivery platforms, Industry Use cases, and Acceleration BOTs. Currently, they are conducting pilot programs with numerous customers, including Fortune 500 clients, with a special focus on Healthcare and Life Sciences, Consumer Products & Retail, Telecom, Media & Technology, as well as Banking and Financial Services.

To ensure expertise in the 'Responsible-First by Design' approach, Sonata has established the Harmoni.AI Academy, which trains engineers to deliver AI initiatives with utmost responsibility. Approximately 20% of its Engineers are actively engaged in AI projects, enabling clients to confidently leverage the potential of generative AI within a trusted, secure, and well-governed framework.

Samir Dhir, MD & CEO of Sonata Software, said “We are excited to launch Harmoni.AI, our Play Big move in a Responsible-first AI and generative AI space. We are seeing strong interest from our clients in enhancing customer experience, launching new business models, growing revenue, and enhancing productivity. Our responsibility is to help Enterprises leverage the most relevant use cases for their specific business needs within a governed framework. The key to success, therefore, as with any AI, is the guardrails that humans build around them to guarantee secure and trusted outcomes."