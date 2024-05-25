Song stuck in your head? YouTube music can now help you find it just by humming
YouTube Music introduces new AI feature allowing users to find songs by humming or singing, even without knowing the lyrics. The feature has been part of Google app for over 4 years and now spotted in YouTube Music app for Android.
We've all had that knawing feeling of having a song, that you can't remember the name or lyrics for, getting stuck in your head. Well, YouTube Music users may now be able to have a solution for this problem with a new AI backed feature that lets them find those 'stuck' by just humming or singing even if you don't know the exact lyrics.