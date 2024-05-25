Song stuck in your head? YouTube music can now help you find it just by humming

YouTube Music introduces new AI feature allowing users to find songs by humming or singing, even without knowing the lyrics. The feature has been part of Google app for over 4 years and now spotted in YouTube Music app for Android.

We've all had that knawing feeling of having a song, that you can't remember the name or lyrics for, getting stuck in your head. Well, YouTube Music users may now be able to have a solution for this problem with a new AI backed feature that lets them find those 'stuck' by just humming or singing even if you don't know the exact lyrics. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The feature while being new to YouTube Music has been part of the Google application on Android for over 4 years and had also been integrated in the official YouTube application last year. But now, a report by 9to5Google has officially spotted it in the YouTube Music application for Android (with version 7.02 or over). We tried looking for the song search feature on multiple devices but couldn't find it despite updating to the latest version of the YouTube Music application but given that the feature is already part of the YouTube and Google app, it may be just a matter of time before it is generally available to all users.

How to find songs on YouTube Music by humming? In order to find the song search feature on your device, navigate to the top right corner of the YouTube Music app and click on the search icon. At this stage you should see a new wave like icon right next to the microphone icon. Clicking on the new icon, brings you to a new page which dictates, '“Play, sing, or hum a song" on top and the wave like animation continues on the bottom edge of the screen. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As mentioned before, while we couldn't try out the feature on the YouTube Music app, our experience with the YouTube and Google app indicates that the AI algorithm should be able to find the right song in most cases.

In YouTube Music, if the Google app is able to find your desired song it will show a full page result that includes cover art, song, name, artist, album, year and the icon to save it offline or to a playlist.

