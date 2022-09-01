Songwriters and music publishers to be paid more by streaming services3 min read . Updated: 01 Sep 2022, 08:10 PM IST
Agreement means publishers will get as much as 15.35% of music streamers’ revenue, phased in during a five-year period
Music publishers and streaming services reached an agreement to raise the rates songwriters get paid when their music is played on Spotify and other digital platforms.