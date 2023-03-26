Sony announces a discount on its PlayStation 5. Here’s all you need to know1 min read . Updated: 26 Mar 2023, 10:34 AM IST
The company is offering a special summer promotional offer for buyers to get ₹5,000 off on all variants of the PS5, which started on April 1 and will only be valid for a limited time.
Sony has announced a summer promotional offer for the PlayStation 5, where buyers can get a discount of ₹5,000 on all variants of the console. The offer comes after a brief hiatus, with the PS5 now available for purchase across multiple online channels in the country. Initially launched for pre-orders, Sony is now enticing customers with this special discount.
