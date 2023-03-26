Sony has announced a summer promotional offer for the PlayStation 5, where buyers can get a discount of ₹5,000 on all variants of the console. The offer comes after a brief hiatus, with the PS5 now available for purchase across multiple online channels in the country. Initially launched for pre-orders, Sony is now enticing customers with this special discount.

The company is offering a special summer promotional offer for buyers to get ₹5,000 off on all variants of the PS5, which started on April 1 and will only be valid for a limited time. In November, Sony had raised the prices of the PS5 Digital Edition and the standard version to ₹44,990 and ₹54,990, respectively. With this discount, buyers will be able to virtually reverse the price increase.

Recently, restocks of the PlayStation 5 in India have become more frequent, with two pre-orders seen in the country just last month. Additionally, Sony has announced that the console will also be made available for purchase in physical stores, promising better stock availability for customers.

At CES 2023, Jim Ryan, the gaming head of Sony, announced that the supply constraint issues with PlayStation 5 are coming to an end and it will be easier for customers to find the console at retailers worldwide starting from that point forward.

Several websites, such as Sony Center, Amazon India, Flipkart, and e2z Store, have fulfilled Sony's promise of making the PlayStation 5 more widely available by restocking the console.