Sony has revealed the date for its next PlayStation 5 event. The company has been postponing the event in light of the protests against racism that are happening in the United States and other parts of the world as well.

The event, named “The Future of Gaming" will be a pre-recorded video which will be broadcasted on 11 June at 1pm Pacific Time ( 1:30am IST on Tuesday, 12 June). The company, in a statement said, “We needed to step aside so key voices could be heard during this historic and important time."

The event will mainly focus on showcasing the games that will be tailored for PlayStation 5 consoles. In the statement by Sony Interactive Entertainment senior director of content communications Sid Shuman, the company claimed that the video will be broadcast at 1080p and 30 frames per second. Limiting the resolution at 1080 helped ease the show’s production process as many members of the team and developers were working from home.

The company confirmed that the games you’ll see during the event will look better when they will be played on the PS5 with a 4K TV. Shuman also suggested the people tuning-in to the broadcast to use headphones. He claimed, “there’s some cool audio work in the show, and it might be harder to appreciate if it’s pumped through your phone or laptop speakers."

The livestream can be accessed via the company’s official YouTube or Twitch handles. Earlier, the company shared technical details about PS5 console as well as the gaming pad. However, there has been no official confirmation about the price of the console or a specific launch date. Historically, Sony and Xbox-maker Microsoft have released new generations of their rival consoles in November.

