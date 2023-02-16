Sony announces ‘Festival of Play’ event for PS Plus users: Details on contests

Sony has recently announced that the company is hosting a new Festival of Play for the PlayStation Plus users. As per the company, PS Plus users can avail discounts and claim special rewards in Sony’s loyalty programs and access free gaming trials. Notably, PlayStation 5 users who do not participate in the program can also get the opportunity to play online without paying any charge and try their luck in the contests.

For those who do not know, PlayStation Plus is the subscription program from Sony that provides several PS4 and PS5 games for every month. The program includes different plans, Essential, Extra and Premium. The tiers offer exclusive content, cloud storage and more.

The PlayStation Plus Festival of Play has started and will conclude on February 24. Interestingly, the premium or deluxe users can get the chance to try the new God of War Rangnarok for three hours. Moreover, interested program members can avail unique digital collectibles which are available in the PlayStation Stars Campaign. Plus members can also participate in the Double Discount promotion that lets users access games at discounted prices.

PlayStation users who are not Plus members can can enter a contest in which players can answer questions about the company and might get chance to win a Sony Bravia XR OLED 55A75K TV, Dolby Atmos Soundbar HT - A5000 or WH - 1000 XM5 Wireless Noise Cancelling headphones. Those who are not subscribers can also play games online during the weekend and they will also get special online tournaments in multiplayer games. Sony revealed that these gaming tournaments will include NBA 2K23, Guilty Gear and all time-favourite FIFA 23.

Sony has also added 17 new games on the platform. Subscribers can get access to these games from February 21. Some of the games in this list are Tekken 7, Horizon Forbidden West, Resident Evil 7, Borderlands 3, Legend of Dragoon, Wild Arms 2 and more.