Sony announces ‘Festival of Play’ event for PS Plus users: Details on contests
- The PlayStation Plus Festival of Play has started and will conclude on February 24. Interestingly, the premium or deluxe users can get the chance to try the new God of War Rangnarok for three hours.
Sony has recently announced that the company is hosting a new Festival of Play for the PlayStation Plus users. As per the company, PS Plus users can avail discounts and claim special rewards in Sony’s loyalty programs and access free gaming trials. Notably, PlayStation 5 users who do not participate in the program can also get the opportunity to play online without paying any charge and try their luck in the contests.
