Sony announces ‘Festival of Play’ event for PS Plus users: Details on contests

PlayStation users who are not Plus members can can enter a contest in which players can answer questions about the company and might get chance to win a Sony Bravia XR OLED 55A75K TV, Dolby Atmos Soundbar HT - A5000 or WH - 1000 XM5 Wireless Noise Cancelling headphones. Those who are not subscribers can also play games online during the weekend and they will also get special online tournaments in multiplayer games. Sony revealed that these gaming tournaments will include NBA 2K23, Guilty Gear and all time-favourite FIFA 23.