Sony announces ₹7,500 discount on PlayStation 5: When and where to buy

Sony announces ₹7,500 discount on PlayStation 5: When and where to buy1 min read 23 Jul 2023, 05:45 PM IST
Sony India has announced a discount of ₹7,500 on the PlayStation 5 disc version in India from July 25 to August 7. The promotion is available at participating retailers and e-commerce platforms.
Here is an exciting news for PlayStation enthusiasts. If you are planning to buy the latest PS5, then read along. The disc version of the PS5 will soon receive its most significant discount to date. Japanese tech giant Sony has announced a flat discount of ₹7,500 on the PlayStation 5 disc version in India from July 25 to August 7. This promotion will be available at all participating retailers.
