Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news Get App
e-paper Subscribe
Business News/ Technology / News/  Sony announces 7,500 discount on PlayStation 5: When and where to buy

Sony announces 7,500 discount on PlayStation 5: When and where to buy

1 min read 23 Jul 2023, 05:45 PM IST Livemint

Sony India has announced a discount of 7,500 on the PlayStation 5 disc version in India from July 25 to August 7. The promotion is available at participating retailers and e-commerce platforms.

The price drop is exclusive to the disc edition of the PS5.

Here is an exciting news for PlayStation enthusiasts. If you are planning to buy the latest PS5, then read along. The disc version of the PS5 will soon receive its most significant discount to date. Japanese tech giant Sony has announced a flat discount of 7,500 on the PlayStation 5 disc version in India from July 25 to August 7. This promotion will be available at all participating retailers.

Here is an exciting news for PlayStation enthusiasts. If you are planning to buy the latest PS5, then read along. The disc version of the PS5 will soon receive its most significant discount to date. Japanese tech giant Sony has announced a flat discount of 7,500 on the PlayStation 5 disc version in India from July 25 to August 7. This promotion will be available at all participating retailers.

Currently, the disc version of the PlayStation 5 is available on Amazon with a 1% discount, priced at 54,200. On Flipkart, the console is sold at the full price of 54,990. Earlier, the digital edition of the PS5 was priced at 39,990, while the disc version was available for 49,990. Both variants of the console experienced recent price hikes in India.

Currently, the disc version of the PlayStation 5 is available on Amazon with a 1% discount, priced at 54,200. On Flipkart, the console is sold at the full price of 54,990. Earlier, the digital edition of the PS5 was priced at 39,990, while the disc version was available for 49,990. Both variants of the console experienced recent price hikes in India.

During this special promotion period, interested buyers can purchase the discounted PlayStation 5 from various e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, Shopatsc, Reliance, Croma, and Vijay Sales. The console will also be available at the discounted price at select retailers, as stated by Sony India.

During this special promotion period, interested buyers can purchase the discounted PlayStation 5 from various e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Flipkart, Shopatsc, Reliance, Croma, and Vijay Sales. The console will also be available at the discounted price at select retailers, as stated by Sony India.

This price drop marks the most significant reduction in the PlayStation 5's cost since its launch in India. If you've been eagerly waiting to get your hands on this gaming console, this may be the perfect opportunity. It's worth noting that the Digital Edition of the console will continue to sell at its official price, and the price drop is exclusive to the standard disc edition of the PS5. In the meantime, Sony India promises an exciting year for PS5 owners with a fantastic lineup of games, including blockbuster titles like Hogwarts Legacy and Final Fantasy XVI. Moreover, highly anticipated games such as Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Assassin's Creed Mirage, and Alan Wake 2 are on the horizon.

This price drop marks the most significant reduction in the PlayStation 5's cost since its launch in India. If you've been eagerly waiting to get your hands on this gaming console, this may be the perfect opportunity. It's worth noting that the Digital Edition of the console will continue to sell at its official price, and the price drop is exclusive to the standard disc edition of the PS5. In the meantime, Sony India promises an exciting year for PS5 owners with a fantastic lineup of games, including blockbuster titles like Hogwarts Legacy and Final Fantasy XVI. Moreover, highly anticipated games such as Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Assassin's Creed Mirage, and Alan Wake 2 are on the horizon.

"2023 has been a fantastic year for PS5 so far, with plenty of games to keep players entertained, including recently released blockbuster titles like Hogwarts Legacy and Final Fantasy XVI. We have continued to deliver incredible gaming experiences to our growing PS5 community, including PlayStation’s game subscription service, PlayStation Plus, which offers benefits such as the Game and Classics Catalog with hundreds of games to choose from. Even more amazing new games are coming this year, including Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, and Alan Wake 2," Sony India said in a press statement.

"2023 has been a fantastic year for PS5 so far, with plenty of games to keep players entertained, including recently released blockbuster titles like Hogwarts Legacy and Final Fantasy XVI. We have continued to deliver incredible gaming experiences to our growing PS5 community, including PlayStation’s game subscription service, PlayStation Plus, which offers benefits such as the Game and Classics Catalog with hundreds of games to choose from. Even more amazing new games are coming this year, including Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, and Alan Wake 2," Sony India said in a press statement.

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Updated: 23 Jul 2023, 05:45 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.