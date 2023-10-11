comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Oct 11 2023 11:02:47
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 125.65 0.32%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 636.55 0.94%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 239.1 1.36%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 422.35 3.62%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 197.8 -0.08%
Business News/ Technology / News/  Sony announces slimmer PS5 models with detachable disc drive option: All you need to know
Back Back

Sony announces slimmer PS5 models with detachable disc drive option: All you need to know

 Livemint

New PS5 models to be priced at $499.99, available in November.

These new PS5 models are set to hit the market in November. (SONY)Premium
These new PS5 models are set to hit the market in November. (SONY)

Sony has recently unveiled two updated models of the PlayStation 5 console. These new PS5 variants are more compact than the existing ones, with a 30 percent reduction in volume and weight reductions of 18 percent and 24 percent. Additionally, the previously rumored detachable disc drive for the PS5 has been officially confirmed, and it will be available separately at a later date for a price of $79.99.

According to a blog post from Sony, the upcoming PlayStation 5 consoles will be priced at $499.99 for both the PS5 with the disc drive and the PS5 Digital Edition. This reflects a $50 increase compared to the current model.

These new PS5 models are set to hit the market in November. Once the existing stock of the original PS5s is depleted, the new models will be the sole choice for consumers, adds the company.

Additionally, consumers have the option to purchase a Vertical Stand separately for $29.99.

The upcoming PS5 console models maintain identical functionality to the currently available ones, with the only notable difference being the option of a detachable disc drive for the PS5 Digital Edition.

As per a report by Gamerant, it is important to note that these new models do not represent a mid-generation upgrade, as opposed to the rumored PS5 Pro, which might be under development. Given this, some potential buyers might opt to wait and see if the speculation about a PS5 Pro materializes before making a decision to purchase one of these new PS5 models.

The timing of the release of these new PS5 models aligns well with the PlayStation brand's plans. Reportedly, Sony is gearing up for the imminent launch of its highly anticipated Spider-Man 2, an exclusive game for the PS5, which is expected to be a significant draw this holiday season. Some shoppers may choose the Spider-Man 2 PS5 bundle, while others might opt for the sleeker PS5 consoles and purchase the game separately.

 

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 11 Oct 2023, 11:12 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App