Sony has recently unveiled two updated models of the PlayStation 5 console. These new PS5 variants are more compact than the existing ones, with a 30 percent reduction in volume and weight reductions of 18 percent and 24 percent. Additionally, the previously rumored detachable disc drive for the PS5 has been officially confirmed, and it will be available separately at a later date for a price of $79.99.

According to a blog post from Sony, the upcoming PlayStation 5 consoles will be priced at $499.99 for both the PS5 with the disc drive and the PS5 Digital Edition. This reflects a $50 increase compared to the current model.

These new PS5 models are set to hit the market in November. Once the existing stock of the original PS5s is depleted, the new models will be the sole choice for consumers, adds the company.

Additionally, consumers have the option to purchase a Vertical Stand separately for $29.99.

The upcoming PS5 console models maintain identical functionality to the currently available ones, with the only notable difference being the option of a detachable disc drive for the PS5 Digital Edition.

As per a report by Gamerant, it is important to note that these new models do not represent a mid-generation upgrade, as opposed to the rumored PS5 Pro, which might be under development. Given this, some potential buyers might opt to wait and see if the speculation about a PS5 Pro materializes before making a decision to purchase one of these new PS5 models.

The timing of the release of these new PS5 models aligns well with the PlayStation brand's plans. Reportedly, Sony is gearing up for the imminent launch of its highly anticipated Spider-Man 2, an exclusive game for the PS5, which is expected to be a significant draw this holiday season. Some shoppers may choose the Spider-Man 2 PS5 bundle, while others might opt for the sleeker PS5 consoles and purchase the game separately.

