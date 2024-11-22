Sony has rolled out a range of enticing Black Friday deals on its PlayStation consoles, accessories, and game titles in India. The promotion offers substantial savings on the recently launched PS5 slim variants, DualSense controllers, PlayStation VR2, and several popular first-party games, including Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and God of War Ragnarök.

The offers, now live across platforms such as Sony Center, Amazon, Flipkart, Blinkit, Croma, Reliance, and Vijay Sales, will remain available until 5 December or while stocks last.

Discounts on PS5 Consoles and Bundles

Both the disc and digital editions of the PS5 slim are available with a discount of ₹7,500, bringing their prices down to ₹47,490 and ₹37,490, respectively. Similarly, the PS5 Fortnite Cobalt Star Bundle is also discounted to match these prices.

Massive Savings on PS VR2 and Accessories

Sony’s virtual reality system, the PlayStation VR2, sees the biggest price reduction in this sale. The PS VR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle has been slashed from ₹61,999 to ₹36,999, while the standalone unit is available at ₹37,999, down from ₹57,990.

The DualSense wireless controller, a must-have for any PS5 owner, is available in black and white colourways for ₹3,990 after a ₹2,000 discount. Select other colour options are retailing at ₹4,390.

Discounts on PlayStation Game Titles

Sony has also cut prices on 20 popular PlayStation games. Highlights include:

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and Rise of the Ronin at ₹ 2,999 (MRP ₹ 4,999)

2,999 (MRP 4,999) God of War Ragnarök, Gran Turismo 7, and Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut at ₹ 2,499

2,499 Horizon Forbidden West (Standard Edition) at ₹ 2,499, with the Complete Edition priced at ₹ 2,999

Other notable titles include Demon’s Souls, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and The Last of Us Part I Remake, all priced at ₹2,499. Budget-conscious gamers can grab Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection or Death Stranding: Director’s Cut for just ₹1,499. The offers are available through a variety of online and offline retailers.

