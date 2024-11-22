Sony Black Friday deals: Massive discounts on PS5, PlayStation VR2, and 20 popular titles
Sony has launched Black Friday deals in India on PlayStation consoles, accessories, and games, offering discounts up to ₹7,500 on PS5 slim models. The sale, valid until December 5, includes notable reductions on PS VR2 and popular game titles.
