Sony confirms John Wick game for PlayStation 5: Storyline, expected release date and all we know so far

Sony has announced that a new AAA video game based on the John Wick franchise is in development for PlayStation 5, with production being led by Saber Interactive in collaboration with key figures behind the films.

The update was shared in a recent post on the official PlayStation Blog, where the studio outlined its plans for an original story set within the established John Wick timeline.

Development partnership confirmed Saber Interactive said it is working alongside director Chad Stahelski, actor Keanu Reeves, and production company Lionsgate to ensure the game aligns with the tone and continuity of the films.

According to the studio, the project will explore a specific period in John Wick’s life and add new narrative details to the wider universe. The story is being created jointly by the game’s writers and the film’s creative team, and will include both familiar characters and newly introduced figures.

Original story within the franchise timeline Rather than adapting an existing film, the game will feature a standalone storyline designed specifically for interactive play. Saber said the narrative will address a significant chapter in Wick’s past while remaining consistent with established lore.

This approach is intended to expand the series without retelling events already shown on screen.

Focus on cinematic action and ‘gun-fu’ The developer indicated that signature elements from the films will be translated into gameplay, including stylised camerawork, bold neo-noir settings, close-quarters combat and vehicle sequences.

Combat is being built around a bespoke system developed from scratch, with an emphasis on the franchise’s distinctive “gun-fu” fighting style. The aim is to replicate the rhythm and intensity associated with the character’s action scenes.

Saber also highlighted detailed environments and mission-based locations designed to reflect the series’ visual identity.

Built exclusively for PS5 The studio said the project is being designed specifically for PlayStation 5 hardware, with the goal of delivering a fully immersive, high-stakes experience that blends cinematic presentation with interactive mechanics.

An official title and release date have not yet been confirmed. Further details about the setting and gameplay are expected to be revealed at a later stage.