Sony is expectedly gearing up for a return to the portable gaming console market, which it had previously dominated with the popular PlayStation Portable (PSP) and PlayStation Vita. Gaming news outlet Insider Gaming reports that Sony is working on a new device codenamed Q Lite, which will be launched "before the PlayStation 5 Pro" - the latter being scheduled for release in late 2024.

This means that the portable PS console could potentially be available as early as next year. While Sony has not confirmed the development of this new device, fans are eagerly anticipating its arrival.

According to the same report by Insider Gaming, the rumored Sony Q Lite console will feature an 8-inch Full-HD LCD touchscreen display capable of streaming games at 60fps. It is worth noting that the Q Lite is not a cloud-streaming device, but rather relies on Remote Play with the PlayStation 5. This is a feature that Sony has recently been promoting heavily.

With Remote Play, gamers can play their PlayStation games on other devices, such as smartphones or tablets, but this requires a device with high specifications and a fast internet connection. Additionally, some games may not be compatible with Remote Play, limiting the range of available games for users.

The same report by Insider Gaming also suggests that the Sony Q Lite portable gaming console will have similarities to Sony's DualSense controller for the PS5. Specifically, it is said to feature adaptive triggers for haptic feedback, as well as in-line options such as volume buttons, speakers, and an audio input jack. These features would enhance the overall gaming experience for users and make the Q Lite a powerful contender in the portable console market.

There are speculations that the development of the rumored Sony Q Lite portable gaming console could be part of the company's strategy for the Pro version of the PS5. Sony enjoyed immense popularity with its PS4 consoles between 2010 and 2019. However, the launch of the PS5 in 2020 was marred by supply chain issues, caused by semiconductor shortages and COVID-19-induced lockdowns. These supply chain issues persist, and Sony is working to resolve them as most tech giants are vulnerable in the current uncertain macroeconomic climate. Sony has recently fixed PS5 stock-related issues for online retailers like Amazon and Flipkart. Meanwhile, Sony's biggest rival in the gaming space, Microsoft, is also facing challenges and resorting to layoffs to ensure long-term growth.