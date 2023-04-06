Sony could launch a new PlayStation console, says report. What to expect2 min read . Updated: 06 Apr 2023, 01:22 PM IST
- According to the same report by Insider Gaming, the rumored Sony Q Lite console will feature an 8-inch Full-HD LCD touchscreen display capable of streaming games at 60fps.
Sony is expectedly gearing up for a return to the portable gaming console market, which it had previously dominated with the popular PlayStation Portable (PSP) and PlayStation Vita. Gaming news outlet Insider Gaming reports that Sony is working on a new device codenamed Q Lite, which will be launched "before the PlayStation 5 Pro" - the latter being scheduled for release in late 2024.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×