Sony could launch a new PlayStation console, says report. What to expect

There are speculations that the development of the rumored Sony Q Lite portable gaming console could be part of the company's strategy for the Pro version of the PS5. Sony enjoyed immense popularity with its PS4 consoles between 2010 and 2019. However, the launch of the PS5 in 2020 was marred by supply chain issues, caused by semiconductor shortages and COVID-19-induced lockdowns. These supply chain issues persist, and Sony is working to resolve them as most tech giants are vulnerable in the current uncertain macroeconomic climate. Sony has recently fixed PS5 stock-related issues for online retailers like Amazon and Flipkart. Meanwhile, Sony's biggest rival in the gaming space, Microsoft, is also facing challenges and resorting to layoffs to ensure long-term growth.

