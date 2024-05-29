Gaming enthusiasts in India are in for a treat as Sony India kicks off its 'DAYS OF PLAY' sale, featuring a range of discounts on popular products such as the PlayStation 5 Slim models, DualSense Controllers, PlayStation VR2, and selected PS5 game titles (via 91Mobiles).

The 'DAYS OF PLAY' sale begins today and will continue until June 12th or while supplies last. These offers can be availed through various retailers, including Amazon, Blinkit, Croma, Flipkart, Reliance, Sony Center, and Vijay Sales, among others.

One of the highlights of the sale is the PlayStation 5 Slim, which now comes with a price cut of ₹5,000. The PS5 Slim Disc edition, originally priced at ₹54,990, is now available for ₹49,990. Similarly, the digital version sees its price reduced from ₹44,990 to ₹39,990.

Even bigger savings are available on the PlayStation VR2, with a discount of ₹10,000 bringing its price down to ₹47,999 from ₹57,999. The PlayStation VR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain Bundle also benefits from this discount, now retailing at ₹51,999 instead of the original ₹61,999.

In addition to hardware, Sony is offering deals on its DualSense controllers. The standard Black and White versions are priced at ₹4,299, while the colored variants, typically sold for ₹6,390, are now available for the same price as the standard models.

Gamers can also enjoy discounts of up to ₹1,000 on select PS5 game titles. Noteworthy offers include:

The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered: From ₹ 2,999 to ₹ 2,499

2,999 to 2,499 Rise of the Ronin: From ₹ 4,999 to ₹ 3,999

4,999 to 3,999 Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition: From ₹ 3,999 to ₹ 2,999

3,999 to 2,999 God of War Ragnarök: From ₹ 4,999 to ₹ 2,999

4,999 to 2,999 Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection: From ₹ 2,999 to ₹ 1,499

2,999 to 1,499 Horizon Forbidden West: From ₹ 3,999 to ₹ 2,499

3,999 to 2,499 Gran Turismo 7: From ₹ 4,999 to ₹ 2,999

4,999 to 2,999 The Last of Us Part 1 Remake: From ₹ 4,999 to ₹ 2,999

4,999 to 2,999 Death Stranding Director's Cut: From ₹ 2,999 to ₹ 1,499

2,999 to 1,499 Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart: From ₹ 4,999 to ₹ 2,499

4,999 to 2,499 Returnal: From ₹ 4,999 to ₹ 2,499

4,999 to 2,499 Demon’s Souls: From ₹ 4,999 to ₹ 2,499

4,999 to 2,499 Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales: From ₹ 3,999 to ₹ 1,999

3,999 to 1,999 Sackboy: A Big Adventure (PS5): From ₹ 3,999 to ₹ 1,999

3,999 to 1,999 The Nioh Collection: From ₹ 4,999 to ₹ 1,999

