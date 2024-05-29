Sony 'DAYS OF PLAY' Sale goes live: BIG discounts on PS5 Slim, DualSense controllers and popular games
PlayStation 5 Slim models, DualSense Controllers, and PlayStation VR2 are among the products on sale, with discounts up to ₹10,000. Select PS5 game titles also have discounts of up to ₹1,000.
Gaming enthusiasts in India are in for a treat as Sony India kicks off its 'DAYS OF PLAY' sale, featuring a range of discounts on popular products such as the PlayStation 5 Slim models, DualSense Controllers, PlayStation VR2, and selected PS5 game titles (via 91Mobiles).