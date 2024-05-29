Gaming enthusiasts in India are in for a treat as Sony India kicks off its 'DAYS OF PLAY' sale, featuring a range of discounts on popular products such as the PlayStation 5 Slim models, DualSense Controllers, PlayStation VR2, and selected PS5 game titles (via 91Mobiles).
The 'DAYS OF PLAY' sale begins today and will continue until June 12th or while supplies last. These offers can be availed through various retailers, including Amazon, Blinkit, Croma, Flipkart, Reliance, Sony Center, and Vijay Sales, among others.
One of the highlights of the sale is the PlayStation 5 Slim, which now comes with a price cut of ₹5,000. The PS5 Slim Disc edition, originally priced at ₹54,990, is now available for ₹49,990. Similarly, the digital version sees its price reduced from ₹44,990 to ₹39,990.
Even bigger savings are available on the PlayStation VR2, with a discount of ₹10,000 bringing its price down to ₹47,999 from ₹57,999. The PlayStation VR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain Bundle also benefits from this discount, now retailing at ₹51,999 instead of the original ₹61,999.
In addition to hardware, Sony is offering deals on its DualSense controllers. The standard Black and White versions are priced at ₹4,299, while the colored variants, typically sold for ₹6,390, are now available for the same price as the standard models.
Gamers can also enjoy discounts of up to ₹1,000 on select PS5 game titles. Noteworthy offers include:
- The Last of Us Part 2 Remastered: From ₹2,999 to ₹2,499
- Rise of the Ronin: From ₹4,999 to ₹3,999
- Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition: From ₹3,999 to ₹2,999
- God of War Ragnarök: From ₹4,999 to ₹2,999
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection: From ₹2,999 to ₹1,499
- Horizon Forbidden West: From ₹3,999 to ₹2,499
- Gran Turismo 7: From ₹4,999 to ₹2,999
- The Last of Us Part 1 Remake: From ₹4,999 to ₹2,999
- Death Stranding Director's Cut: From ₹2,999 to ₹1,499
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart: From ₹4,999 to ₹2,499
- Returnal: From ₹4,999 to ₹2,499
- Demon’s Souls: From ₹4,999 to ₹2,499
- Marvel’s Spider-Man Miles Morales: From ₹3,999 to ₹1,999
- Sackboy: A Big Adventure (PS5): From ₹3,999 to ₹1,999
- The Nioh Collection: From ₹4,999 to ₹1,999
You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!