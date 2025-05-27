Subscribe

Sony Days of Play Sale leaked: Discounts on consoles, controllers, and more tipped

Sony is expected to unveil its annual Days of Play promotional event this week, bringing with it substantial discounts across its PlayStation hardware, games, and accessories lineup.

Livemint
Updated27 May 2025, 04:05 PM IST
Advertisement
Sony is expected to unveil its annual Days of Play promotional event this week, bringing with it substantial discounts across its PlayStation hardware, games, and accessories lineup.
Sony is expected to unveil its annual Days of Play promotional event this week, bringing with it substantial discounts across its PlayStation hardware, games, and accessories lineup.( Justin Sullivan / Getty Images / AFP )

Sony is expected to unveil its annualDays of Play promotional event this week, bringing with it substantial discounts across its PlayStation hardware, games, and accessories lineup. According to a report by reliable tipsterbillbil-kun viaDealabs, the sale is slated to run from 28 May to 11 June and could include some of the most significant price reductions on the PS5 yet.

Advertisement

In Europe, the PlayStation 5 Slim is tipped to receive a €100 price cut, marking the most attractive deal to date on the console. Both the disc and digital versions of the PS5 Slim are expected to be included in the offer. If accurate, the standard edition will drop from €549.99 to €449.99, while the digital variant will retail for €399.99 during the promotion, down from its usual €499.99.

You may be interested in

40% OFF

Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (5 in 1 Convertible, Anti Corrosion Coating, Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, White with Chrome Deco Strip, GLS18I5KWGGW)

    ₹39990

    ₹19995

    Get This

    46% OFF

    Morphy Richards Grindpro Maxx 4 Jar 1000W Mixer Grinder, Black

      ₹5104

      ₹9499

      Get This

      47% OFF

      TCL 101 cms (40 inches) V5C Series Full HD Smart QLED TV Google TV 40V5C

        ₹18990

        ₹35990

        Get This

        70% OFF

        KUHL Brise E4 1320mm Stylish Power Saving BLDC Ceiling Fan with Remote |30 W | 5 Star | Low Noise | IoT- operates via Mobile & Alexa | Reverse Mode |5 Yrs Warranty on Motor | Free Installation |Black

          ₹4299

          ₹14500

          Get This

          47% OFF

          Wobble 80 cm (32 inches) UD Series HD Ready Smart LED Google TV WB32GTAW9216HDFL (Black)

            ₹7999

            ₹14999

            Get This

            Significantly, the PS5 Pro—Sony’s more powerful console that debuted in November 2024—could be included in the sale for the first time. The high-end model, which launched at €799.99, is reportedly set for a €50 reduction, bringing the price down to €749.99.

            Also Read | Sony hikes PlayStation 5 price by 25%: PS5 price in India to change?

            The report also suggests that the PlayStation VR2 headset and selected DualSense controllers will see discounts of up to €50 as part of the event.

            Advertisement

            While Sony has yet to officially confirm the details, an announcement is anticipated on 27 May. If confirmed, this year’s Days of Play would follow a similar timeline to 2023’s edition, which kicked off on 29 May and featured notable offers on PlayStation consoles and digital content.

            In India, Sony is expected to host a region-specific version of the sale, offering localised discounts on consoles, games, and accessories. However, the PS5 Pro is still not available in the Indian market and is unlikely to be part of the promotion there.

            Gamers across the globe will be keeping a close eye on Sony’s official channels this week, as the Days of Play sale has become a much-anticipated opportunity to grab PlayStation products at significantly reduced prices.

            Advertisement
             
            Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
            Business NewsTechnologyNewsSony Days of Play Sale leaked: Discounts on consoles, controllers, and more tipped
            Read Next Story