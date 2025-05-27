Sony Days of Play Sale leaked: Discounts on consoles, controllers, and more tipped

Sony is expected to unveil its annualDays of Play promotional event this week, bringing with it substantial discounts across its PlayStation hardware, games, and accessories lineup. According to a report by reliable tipsterbillbil-kun viaDealabs, the sale is slated to run from 28 May to 11 June and could include some of the most significant price reductions on the PS5 yet.

In Europe, the PlayStation 5 Slim is tipped to receive a €100 price cut, marking the most attractive deal to date on the console. Both the disc and digital versions of the PS5 Slim are expected to be included in the offer. If accurate, the standard edition will drop from €549.99 to €449.99, while the digital variant will retail for €399.99 during the promotion, down from its usual €499.99.

Significantly, the PS5 Pro—Sony’s more powerful console that debuted in November 2024—could be included in the sale for the first time. The high-end model, which launched at €799.99, is reportedly set for a €50 reduction, bringing the price down to €749.99.

The report also suggests that the PlayStation VR2 headset and selected DualSense controllers will see discounts of up to €50 as part of the event.

While Sony has yet to officially confirm the details, an announcement is anticipated on 27 May. If confirmed, this year’s Days of Play would follow a similar timeline to 2023’s edition, which kicked off on 29 May and featured notable offers on PlayStation consoles and digital content.

In India, Sony is expected to host a region-specific version of the sale, offering localised discounts on consoles, games, and accessories. However, the PS5 Pro is still not available in the Indian market and is unlikely to be part of the promotion there.

Gamers across the globe will be keeping a close eye on Sony’s official channels this week, as the Days of Play sale has become a much-anticipated opportunity to grab PlayStation products at significantly reduced prices.