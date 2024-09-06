Sony hints at PlayStation 5 Pro amidst 30th anniversary celebration: A sleek and more powerful console expected
Tech giant Sony has officially hinted at the upcoming PlayStation 5 Pro, a mid-generation upgrade to its highly successful PlayStation 5 console. This exciting reveal coincides with the brand’s celebration of its 30th anniversary. In a blog post marking the milestone, Sony shared an intriguing image that features two distinct PS5 consoles—one closely resembling the existing PS5 and another with a new design, sparking speculation about the PS5 Pro.