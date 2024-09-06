Tech giant Sony has officially hinted at the upcoming PlayStation 5 Pro, a mid-generation upgrade to its highly successful PlayStation 5 console. This exciting reveal coincides with the brand’s celebration of its 30th anniversary. In a blog post marking the milestone, Sony shared an intriguing image that features two distinct PS5 consoles—one closely resembling the existing PS5 and another with a new design, sparking speculation about the PS5 Pro.

PlayStation fans were quick to notice that while the teaser shared on social media only showcased the standard PS5 model, the blog image told a different story (via HT Tech). The blog post contains a lead image that displays both consoles, further fueling the anticipation surrounding the Pro model. Sony subtly showcased two different console designs through its social media and blog content, leading to increasing buzz about the forthcoming Pro version.

What is particularly interesting about the image is how the PS5 design differs from its Pro counterpart. The familiar PS5 design is marked by a single stripe on its side panels, while the new console, rumored to be the PS5 Pro, boasts three stripes—a clear distinction. This visual difference has led to widespread speculation that the design in question represents a fresh addition to the PlayStation family. Officially, no other product in Sony’s lineup matches this unique design, further strengthening the theory that it is indeed the PS5 Pro.

As for what the PS5 Pro will offer, leaks have suggested that Sony’s goal is to deliver a true 4K gaming experience at 60 frames per second. This performance level has been a challenge for the current PS5, but the new console is expected to overcome that limitation with a more robust GPU. While the CPU may see only a slight improvement—likely clocked at around 3.85 GHz, about 10% faster than the current model—the graphics capabilities are expected to be a game-changer for Sony’s next-gen offering.

Codenamed ‘Trinity,’ the PS5 Pro is rumored to make its debut later this year, offering fans a glimpse into the future of console gaming. With enhanced performance and a revamped design, this mid-cycle refresh is set to raise the bar for home gaming systems.

