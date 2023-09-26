Sony Interactive is reportedly gearing up to bring an official PlayStation 5 (PS5) combo which will feature EA Sports FC 24. As per a report by BNN News, this combo is likely to arrive on September 29, 2023. It is reported to encompass not only the PS5 console but also a download code for EA Sports FC 24 edition.

As per the publication, this EA Sports FC 24 PS5 combo is likely to leverage the technical features of the PlayStation 5. It will encompass minimising loading times, haptic controller feedback and an atmosphere like a stadium all thanks to 3D audio upgrades.

The report also adds that pre-orders for this bundle will begin on September 25, 2023. In order to place the orders, interested customers can either visit the PlayStation Direct site or purchase it from authorised retailers.

Speaking of the price, Sony is yet to officially announce the price for this bundle. However, the report from the publication indicates that it is likely to be priced around $656.

It is important to note that given the high craze for FIFA and FC 24, the Playstation 5 will continue to create buzz in the technology world.

Meanwhile, to recall, Microsoft Corp. has recently signed a binding agreement with Sony to keep the Call of Duty franchise on the Sony Playstation platform following the acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

With the agreement, the company seeks to address regulators’ concerns that the merger would make more Activision games — such as the massively popular shooting-game franchise — exclusive to Xbox.

The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) had earlier argued the deal would hurt consumers whether they played video games on consoles or had subscriptions because Microsoft would have an incentive to shut out rivals like Sony Group.

This announcement was made by Microsoft gaming chief Phil Spencer via a post on micro blogging site Twitter.

