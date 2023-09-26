Sony Interactive gears up to introduce PS5 and EA Sports FC 24 combo1 min read 26 Sep 2023, 12:28 PM IST
Sony Interactive is reportedly gearing up to bring an official PlayStation 5 (PS5) combo which will feature EA Sports FC 24. As per a report by BNN News, this combo is likely to arrive on September 29, 2023. It is reported to encompass not only the PS5 console but also a download code for EA Sports FC 24 edition.